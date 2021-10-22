Friday's United Rugby Championship: Leinster win at Glasgow Warriors; Scarlets beat Benetton

Ronan Kelleher scored a sensational try as Leinster picked up an impressive win at Glasgow on Friday

Recap Friday's United Rugby Championship action as Leinster picked up victory at Glasgow and Scarlets ended their poor league run vs Benetton...

Glasgow Warriors 15-31 Leinster

Dan Sheehan celebrated his first Ireland call-up with a third try in two matches as Leinster secured an impressive 31-15 bonus-point victory in Glasgow.

The hooker came off the bench to score from close range and claim the extra point two days after being named in Andy Farrell's squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

Warriors were looking to repeat their recent Rainbow Cup win over Leinster and came into the game on the back of a three-match winning streak in the United Rugby Championship. But they were behind inside five minutes and only briefly threatened a comeback.

Tries from Ronan Kelleher and Hugo Keenan put Leinster in command before Jack Dempsey grabbed his first try for Warriors in the 38th minute, seconds after Jack Conan had been sin-binned.

The visitors kept Danny Wilson's side at bay while a man down and Adam Byrne and Sheehan had the bonus point wrapped up by the hour mark before Lewis Bean got a late consolation.

Scarlets 34-28 Benetton

Scrum-half Dane Blacker scored two tries as the Scarlets picked up a morale-boosting 34-28 bonus-point win over Benetton in Llanelli.

After heavy defeats at the hands of Munster and Leinster, the Scarlets badly needed a victory and succeeded by racking up four tries against their Italian visitors.

Two came from Blacker and the others from Rob Evans and Marc Jones. Dan Jones kicked three conversions and a penalty, with Angus O'Brien adding a penalty and a conversion from the bench.

Thomas Gallo scored two tries for Benetton, while Dewaldt Duvenage and Tommaso Menoncello also went over and Rhyno Smith converted all four as they picked up a pair of bonus points for the second week running.