Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie signs contract extension

David Rennie has extended his contract with Glasgow

Head coach Dave Rennie has agreed a one-year contract extension with Glasgow Warriors which keeps him at the club until at least the summer of 2020.

Rennie succeeded Gregor Townsend on a two-year deal in 2017 and led the Warriors to a PRO14 semi-final in his debut season.

"I'm going to be here for at least another year-and-a-half, possibly longer," the New Zealander said.

"It's been really good, we are really happy.

"If I'm not here, who is going to be running the show and contracting? It gives players clarity over who is going to be here."

Glasgow travel to Italy to take on Benetton on Saturday and Rennie is looking for improvement after back-to-back defeats by Edinburgh.

"Our strength has been our ability to convert opportunities, but we haven't been clinical enough over the past couple of weeks, making more handling errors than in the previous five games," he added.

"That needs to be better this week."