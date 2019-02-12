Scotland forward Adam Ashe extends Glasgow Warriors contract

Adam Ashe has committed his future to Glasgow

Scotland international Adam Ashe has signed a two-year contract extension with Glasgow Warriors until 2021.

The 25-year-old back row is part of Scotland's Six Nations squad and has scored 13 tries in 66 appearances for the Warriors.

"I'm absolutely delighted. I'm really pleased to be staying here for another two years," said Ashe, who won the last of his six Scotland caps against Italy in 2015.

"It was an easy decision for me, I've been here for seven years now having come through the academy, Glasgow Warriors is my second home.

"We're a club that has a lot of ambition and wants to grow and develop and really inspire the community around us and I'm really pleased to be staying here to be a part of it."

Brumbies vs Melbourne Rebels Live on

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie added: "We've been really impressed with Ashy's form this season. He's a good man and we're rapt that he's staying put for another couple of years.

"He's a great athlete, really dynamic and has all the attributes of a top back row forward.

"He's still a young man and we believe that his best years are still ahead of him."