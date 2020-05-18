Ruaridh Jackson: Glasgow Warriors' Scotland international back retires aged 32

Ruaridh Jackson has brought the curtain down on his career

Scotland international Ruaridh Jackson has announced his retirement at the age of 32.

The versatile Glasgow back's contract expires at the end of this season and he will not return.

Jackson made 163 appearances for Warriors either side of spells with Wasps and Harlequins, and played 33 times for Scotland.

Jackson, who scored 499 points for Glasgow, said: "It has been one hell of a ride.

"I've been so fortunate to live out my childhood dream of playing rugby, not just professionally but for my country. It's been a journey that has allowed me to travel the world, make some incredible friends and without doubt has given me some of the happiest days of my life.

"It is not the fairytale ending I may have dreamt about, but I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been part of my 14-year journey as it has truly been an incredible one.

"I have achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of, but it is now time to embrace a new challenge."