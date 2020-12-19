Glasgow vs Edinburgh PRO14 game postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Guinness PRO14 showdown a week on Sunday has been postponed after four of Glasgow's quarantined players returned positive test results

Glasgow have been forced to call off next week’s clash with Edinburgh after reporting four players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Warriors have already seen this weekend's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Lyon axed after 20 members of their squad were forced to self-isolate.

That decision came after the players were ruled to have been close contacts of last week's opponents Exeter, who have had their own Covid outbreak at Sandy Park.

Now their Guinness PRO14 showdown with Richard Cockerill's capital outfit a week on Sunday has also been postponed after four of the quarantined players returned positive test results.

The Scotstoun side said in a statement: "Glasgow Warriors' home 1872 Cup fixture against Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14 on Sunday 27 December has been postponed.

"The club has four confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, amongst the group of 20 players that are already in self-isolation, and the results of another round of testing this morning are pending.

Glasgow's Champions Cup game against Lyon this weekend has also been axed after 20 squad members were forced to self-isolate

"This follows the cancellation of the Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Lyon, which was also due to be played at Scotstoun Stadium.

"Glasgow Warriors have consulted, and sought the support of, Scottish Rugby's Threat Management Group over the postponement of the game.

"In addition, having considered all the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game. At this stage, there is no impact on the second 1872 Cup fixture, scheduled for Saturday. January 2, at BT Murrayfield."

The organisers of the PRO14 added: "We will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game."

Benetton were due to face Agen at the Stadio comunale di Monigo this weekend

Benetton's Challenge Cup game against Agen also cancelled

Benetton's European Challenge Cup game against Agen in Italy on Saturday has also been cancelled.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said: "EPCR has been informed of positive Covid-19 tests recorded by members of the Benetton Rugby testing pool.

"As a consequence, the club's Challenge Cup preliminary stage match against Agen, which was scheduled for today at Stadio di Monigo, is cancelled.

"As per its Covid-19 protocol, EPCR will convene a match result resolution committee to determine the result of the cancelled match, and the decision of the committee will be communicated as soon as practicable. "

Agen, beaten at home by London Irish in their Challenge Cup opener last weekend, can realistically expect to be awarded five points from the fixture against their Italian opponents.

In total, three matches in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend have been cancelled, and one postponed, because of Covid-related issues.

La Rochelle, Lyon and Toulouse have all been awarded five points from the cancelled games against Bath, Glasgow and Exeter, respectively.

EPCR, meanwhile, postponed Friday's game between the Scarlets ad Toulon after the French club decided not to play following a positive Covid-19 test in the Scarlets squad.

A decision on points allocation from that match has not yet been made.