Pierre Schoeman signs new long-term Edinburgh deal

Pierre Schoeman joined Edinburgh in the summer of 2018

Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman has signed a new "long-term" deal at the Pro14 club.

The 25-year-old South African loosehead arrived at Murrayfield in the summer of 2018 and has since scored two tries in 31 appearances.

Schoeman, who previously played for the Bulls in Super Rugby, said it was "a really easy decision" to commit his future to the Murrayfield club.

"I'm very excited to stay in Edinburgh. It's been a year-and-a-half since I arrived and I've enjoyed it so much.

"It's a very professional and hard-working team and I'm incredibly excited for a long future at the club. The environment here brings the best out of me.

"It was a really easy decision for me. Scotland is a beautiful country and for me and my wife, we want to build a future here. I can't wait to contribute to the success of this team."

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: "We're delighted that Pierre has re-signed. He typifies the culture and attitude of Edinburgh Rugby.

"He's a good man who works hard every day and it shows that we're building an environment that people want to be part of."