Australian duo Jono Lance and Matt Gordon to join Edinburgh

Australian stand-off Jono Lance will join Edinburgh from Worcester next season, and will be joined by fellow countryman Matt Gordon.

Lance, a Super Rugby winner with both the Queensland Reds and New South Wales Waratahs, has spent the past two and a half seasons with Worcester, making 30 appearances and scoring 82 points.

However, the 29-year-old, says he keen to play in the PRO14 and is also targeting Champions Cup rugby.

Lance said: "The style of rugby Edinburgh have been playing is something that excites me and to have coaches who feel that you can be a big part of developing that brand of rugby was something I wanted to be a massive part of."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill added: "Jono is a very experienced playmaker that fits the mould of both the type of rugby player and person that we want at this club.

"He's a good character that works hard for his team-mates and we believe that his skillset is well suited to the style of rugby we want to implement at Edinburgh."

Australian centre Gordon joins Edinburgh from English Championship side London Scottish, and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Gordon said: "I'm delighted to have signed for Edinburgh. They've put together a great squad over the last few seasons and are really starting to make their mark in both the PRO14 and European competitions.

"Richard Cockerill was clear in what he expects from his players and I like that. I'm looking forward to getting started and bring something different to the squad."

Cockerill added: "Matt has been very impressive during his time with London Scottish so we're excited to bring him on board.

"He's clearly a powerful man that runs very hard and direct - he'll definitely add some grunt and strength to our midfield."