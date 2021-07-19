Richard Cockerill leaves Edinburgh head coach role to 'pursue other opportunities'

Richard Cockerill has left Edinburgh

Richard Cockerill has left Edinburgh by mutual consent to "pursue other opportunities".

Cockerill joined Edinburgh 2017 and led the club into the PRO14 playoffs for the first time in his debut season in charge.

Edinburgh also reached the PRO14 semi-finals last year, where they suffered a last-minute loss against Ulster.

However, they struggled to rediscover that form during the recent campaign, losing 10 of their 15 games to finish second-bottom in Conference B.

Cockerill previously coached Leicester Tigers and had a short stint with Toulon

Cockerill said: "Having had constructive conversations with (Scottish Rugby's director of performance) Jim Mallinder and (Scottish Rugby's chief executive) Mark Dodson post season it was agreed that we would come to an agreement where I would leave the club by mutual consent to pursue other opportunities.

"I would like to thank everyone at Edinburgh Rugby for the hard work they have put in. It has been a rewarding four seasons for the club.

"I would also like to thank all the supporters for everything they have done for me and the team you have been amazing.

Live British and Irish Lions Tour Live on

"I wish the staff and players all the best for the future and look forward to watching you in your new stadium."

Assistant coach Calum MacRae and head of strength and conditioning Nick Lumley will lead the club's pre-season preparations until a new head coach is appointed.

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh's managing director, said: "I would like to thank Richard for all his hard work and commitment to the club throughout his time at Edinburgh Rugby.

"We wish him all the very best in his next challenge."