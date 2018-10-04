Connacht pull out of Sevu Reece deal after domestic violence incident

Sevu Reece will not be joining Connacht, the province have confirmed

Connacht have pulled out of a deal to sign Fijian winger Sevu Reece from Waikato.

The 21-year-old agreed to join the Irish province last May and was due to arrive following the end of the Mitre 10 Cup.

However, he was recently discharged without conviction after a domestic violence incident that left his girlfriend with injuries to her face, waist and knee.

Reece expressed remorse and apologised for the incident. He was fined NZ$750 for emotional harm reparation.

Connacht confirmed on Thursday that Reece will no longer be joining them.

They said in a statement: "Connacht Rugby and the IRFU have taken the decision, following contact with Sevu Reece in relation to the circumstances of a recent court appearance, not to proceed with a contract to play with the province.

"Connacht Rugby and the IRFU will make no further comment."