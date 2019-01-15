Connacht sign Irish prop Paddy McAllister from Gloucester

Paddy McAllister will return to Ireland next season after signing for Connacht

Connacht have signed Irish prop Paddy McAllister from Gloucester for next season.

The former Ulster loosehead, who made 44 appearances for his native province, joined Gloucester in 2015 after a season in France with Aurillac.

He has played 57 times for the Cherry and Whites but has been limited to just three substitute appearances this season.

"There is no doubt that Connacht are a team on the rise," the 29-year-old said.

"There is huge excitement surrounding Connacht at the moment both on and off the field and I hope to contribute to that from next season.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank the players, staff and supporters of Gloucester for their support during my time with the club and for my family for their continued support."

Connacht forwards coach Jimmy Duffy added: "Paddy is a powerful scrummager and strong ball carrier.

"He is a player that I have been impressed with and I think he will be a good addition to our squad next season."