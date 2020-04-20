Munster prop James Cronin banned for one month for doping violation

James Cronin has been banned for one month

Munster prop James Cronin has been banned for one month due to an unintentional anti-doping violation.

Cronin tested positive for prednisolone and prednisone following Munster's 21-21 draw against Racing 92 in the Champions Cup at Thomond Park on November 23.

The matter has since been investigated by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), who referred the matter to an independent judicial officer, Antony Davies.

Davies decided to ban Cronin for only one month, from April 16 to May 15, due to "clear and compelling mitigating factors".

Explaining the reasons behind the decision, EPCR said in statement: "Prior to the match against Racing 92, Cronin had been unwell and had been prescribed antibiotics, however, the pharmacy dispensed medication to him which was intended for another customer.

"The judicial officer accepted evidence that the banned substances in the player's sample were due to a dispensing error by the pharmacy and that the anti-doping violation was entirely unintentional.

"Although the judicial officer found that there was no significant fault on behalf of the player, and that there were clear and compelling mitigating factors, he determined that the player had to bear some responsibility for what was in his sample."

Speaking about the suspension, Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said, "This has been an extremely challenging time for James and the province, and we are glad it has reached its conclusion. We have treated this matter with the utmost seriousness, and as always Munster Rugby and Irish Rugby are fully supportive of all Sporting Ireland, WADA and World Rugby anti-doping policies.

"In protecting the integrity of our player, the organisation, and the sport, I can assure you that this unintentional anti-doping rule violation is as a result of exceptional circumstances due to a third-party dispensing error by a pharmacy.

"Clearly the sanction is reflective of the strong mitigating factors in this case, and we look forward to James' return to action."

Cronin, 29, is hopeful his reputation will not be tarnished by the suspension.

"These past few months have been very trying for me and my family and I am glad that this issue has been resolved so that I can focus fully on rugby when it resumes," Cronin said.

"I accept that this is a strict liability offence and that even though the medication taken was due to a very serious and unexpected dispensing error, it has taught me a very valuable lesson that I hope my fellow players and other athletes can also learn from.

"I am confident that my friends, fellow players, the rugby media and rugby public will understand that I never acted with any intent nor in any manner to intentionally compromise EPCR tournament rules."