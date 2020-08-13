Coronavirus: Munster cancel training after academy player tests positive

Six additional Munster players are self-isolating having been in possible contact with the individual who tested positive

Munster cancelled training on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an academy player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Guinness PRO14 side said they are "assisting" the individual, who has been self-isolating since developing symptoms on Sunday.

Five more academy players and one member of the senior squad have also begun self-isolating, having been in potential close contact with the individual who tested positive.

Munster say they are in contact with Ireland's national health service (HSE) and that the senior squad will return to the club's high performance centre on Monday to complete the third phase of routine coronavirus testing ahead of the PRO14's planned resumption later this month.

Munster are scheduled to resume their PRO14 campaign against reigning champions Leinster

"The health and safety of our players and staff is the priority and that is why we are taking all precautions, going above and beyond, ensuring the safe resumption of training and rugby next week," Munster head of medical, Dr Jamie Kearns said.

"The player involved has not been in the High Performance Centre this week and the HSE have confirmed that the training group are not considered as close contacts.

"The individual is continuing to be monitored medically and remains well.

"There are protocols and policies in place that everyone has been following, and we will continue to be vigilant in all our efforts as we move closer to the return of rugby on Saturday week."

Munster are set to face Leinster on August 22 as the 2019/20 PRO14 season resumes after a five-month suspension.

The season is scheduled to be completed over four weeks, with the final planned for September 12.