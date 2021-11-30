Munster: Nine new positive Covid-19 cases among travelling party in South Africa

Munster have recorded nine new positive Covid-19 cases among their group of players and staff in South Africa.

A member of their travelling party tested positive on Sunday, scuppering their planned return home after the postponement of their United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls on Saturday due to the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in South Africa.

Munster did not say if any of the positive cases were the new Omicron variant, but, as a precautionary measure, have undergone a further round of PCR testing on Tuesday morning before deciding on their next course of action.

"While the individuals were disappointed on receiving the news they are thankfully well and will continue to be monitored medically at this time," the Irish province said in a statement.

The 10 members of the group who have tested positive will remain in a designated quarantine hotel in Cape Town until the end of their isolation period.

Munster confirmed the other 38 players and staff in South Africa have tested negative and retain clearance to travel from South African authorities.

In a tweet, they added: "Players and staff are as well as can be in this challenging situation. Thank you for your best wishes."

Munster were among four European teams who flew to South Africa for the latest round of the matches in the URC, with Cardiff also unable to leave the country following two positive Covid-19 cases.

Munster are due to play Wasps on December 12 and Castres a week later in the group stage of the European Rugby Champions Cup - matches which could now be under threat depending on how long they remain in Cape Town.