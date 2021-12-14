Johann van Graan to leave Munster at end of season after turning down new contract

Johann van Graan feels the time is right for a fresh challenge as he announces his intention to leave Munster

Munster head coach Johann van Graan will leave the province at the end of the season after turning down a two-year contract extension.

Van Graan, who was appointed by Munster in November 2017 after Rassie Erasmus left to take charge of South Africa, brought a halt to contract talks after "looking at the bigger picture".

The 41-year-old, who has been linked with Premiership strugglers Bath, said: "While I was at advanced stages in the contract process earlier this year, I took a step back and reconsidered my options, prioritising what's best for my family, myself, and Munster Rugby.

"My family and I settled well into life here, this is our home, and in an ideal world, we would love to continue living in Limerick, but I've been looking at the bigger picture.

"After arriving during the 2017/18 season, I am now into my fifth season with this group and in putting Munster first, I believe it's the right decision for me to call time on my contribution and step away at the end of this season.

A patched-up Munster claimed a brilliant Champions Cup win at Wasps on Sunday

"While we have achieved so much together, and still have over six months of the season remaining, I wanted any uncertainty about my future addressed as early as possible.

"Working with this coaching team, staff, and players we are always striving to do our best for Munster Rugby, and nothing will change on that front.

"It has been an incredible journey and I'm hugely proud of this group for everything we have done to date knowing there is so much more to come as we move towards the business end of the season."

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham is also leaving the province

Last month, Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham announced his departure at the end of the season to take charge of the Brumbies in his native Australia.

Van Graan brought stability to Munster but the province remains without a major trophy in over 10 years. They lost to Leinster in last season's PRO14 final and have lost five league and European semi-finals during Van Graan's tenure.

Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan said: "We will be disappointed to see Johann go at the end of the season. He will be widely missed after forming such close relationships across the organisation.

"Johann has been a valued addition to the province and integral to all the successes we have achieved over the past four years.

"His hands-on approach and tireless work ethic have ensured the structures are well in place for continued success and we know he will continue to deliver on all fronts for the remainder of the season.

"For now, we are working closely with the IRFU in looking to identify suitable replacements with the confirmed departures of both Johann and Steve (Stephen Larkham) next summer."