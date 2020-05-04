Fergus McFadden: Leinster and Ireland wing retiring at end of season

Fergus McFadden will retire after 34 international caps

Leinster and Ireland wing Fergus McFadden has announced he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

McFadden, who scored 10 tries in his 34 international appearances, has already been part of three European Champions Cup-winning sides with the province.

The 33-year-old was part of Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad from 2011 but had not played for his country since 2018.

"They say the best time to leave a party is when you're still having fun," McFadden said.

"It's hard to put into words what a privilege it has been to have had such a long career playing for the team I grew up supporting and pulling on a green jersey.

"To the players, there are too many for me to name individually right now but all I can say is that it has been an honour to play and work alongside such incredibly talented and professional people.

"The friendships and memories I have made are ones I will cherish for the rest of my life - not to mention the many laughs we had along the way!"