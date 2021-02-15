Leinster News

Leinster flanker Dan Leavy to miss rest of the season after having knee surgery

Leinster confirm that Ireland flanker Dan Leavy will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage in his knee; Leavy - who has 11 caps for Ireland - is expected to return to full fitness by the summer

Last Updated: 15/02/21 4:59pm

Dan Leavy will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery

Leinster and Ireland flanker Dan Leavy will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair cartilage in his knee, the Irish PRO 14 team said on Monday.

The 26-year-old has made nine appearances for Leinster this season after recovering from a knee injury he sustained in 2019, which ruled him out of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"Bad news for Dan but we're all behind him and hoping he'll be back stronger than ever," the Irish union wrote on Twitter.

Leavy has 11 caps for Ireland and was part of the squad that secured the Grand Slam in 2018. He last played in Leinster's 52-25 victory at Scarlets last month.

It is expected that the back row will return to full fitness by the summer.

Farrell rues decisions in France defeat

Andy Farrell admits Ireland's spirit will be severely tested after hopes of Six Nations glory were effectively ended just two games into the tournament following a 15-13 defeat to favourites France.

Farrell's side have suffered defeat to Wales and France in their opening Six Nations games

The Irish suffered successive losses at the start of a Six Nations campaign for the first time, and no country has ever recovered from that predicament to win the title.

Ronan Kelleher's maiden international try helped keep the depleted hosts in contention against Les Bleus but they were unable to avoid another damaging setback following last weekend's loss in Wales.

Head coach Farrell, who was without a host of key men in Dublin, including captain Johnny Sexton, has challenged his players to stick together and produce a strong finish to the competition.

