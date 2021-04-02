Champions Cup: Leinster's last-16 match against Toulon in Dublin cancelled hours before kick-off

The RDS Arena in Dublin was due to host the European last-16 tie on Friday evening

Leinster's European Champions Cup last-16 match against Toulon has been cancelled hours before kick-off, tournament organisers have announced.

The winner of Friday's game in Dublin was due to face Exeter or Lyon away in the quarter-final.

Multiple reports in the Irish media said a member of the French side's squad had tested positive for Covid-19.

Leinster Rugby v RC Toulon cancelled. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/hdCn5IFg7I — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 2, 2021

This is a breaking rugby union news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

