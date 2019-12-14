New Zealand open Brad Mooar talks with Scarlets

Brad Mooar is wanted by New Zealand

New Zealand are in negotiations with Scarlets over head coach Brad Mooar joining Ian Foster's All Blacks coaching staff.

Foster succeeded Steve Hansen as All Blacks head coach on Wednesday.

Scarlets, whose season finishes at the end of May, say negotiations "are at an early stage".

The statement said: "We have been made aware that newly-appointed All Blacks head coach Ian Foster would like Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar to join his New Zealand coaching team at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"In the meantime, Brad, the coaching team and playing group, are firmly focused on this evening's crucial European Challenge Cup match against Bayonne, followed by the big Welsh derby matches over the festive season."

Ian Foster was named All Blacks head coach on Wednesday

Foster worked under Hansen as his assistant coach for eight seasons.

After he was announced as the new All Blacks head coach, Foster said: "I feel truly privileged and honoured to be given this opportunity and I can't wait to lead the team into the next chapter of what is a remarkable legacy.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the All Blacks over the last eight years and I'm excited and energised by a new coaching team who will join me.

"It's incredibly humbling to be appointed to the job and I have a strong desire to serve the jersey well and represent New Zealand to the best of my ability."