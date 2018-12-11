Bernard Jackman steps down as Dragons head coach

Bernard Jackman has left the Dragons

The Dragons have parted ways with head coach Bernard Jackman following a poor start to the season.

The former Ireland hooker took charge at Rodney Parade in June 2017 but was unable to improve the region's results, losing 31 of his 44 games in charge.

The Dragons conceded 107 points in their last two matches, with last Saturday's 48-14 Challenge Cup defeat at Northampton proving to be Jackman's last game in charge.

Forwards coach Ceri Jones will take control on an interim basis, ahead of the weekend Challenge Cup match against Clermont Auvergne in France.

Dragons chairman David Buttress said: "I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bernard Jackman for his dedication and hard work in his role as head coach.

"Although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity to create future success on the pitch."

Jackman, who was just 18 months into a three-year deal, said: "I would like to thank the WRU and the board for the opportunity at the Dragons and I believe that there is a bright future for the region."