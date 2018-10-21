Cardiff Blues' kit clash with Glasgow Warriors a disgrace, says Gareth Anscombe

Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe (r) takes on the Glasgow defence

Wales international Gareth Anscombe has labelled a clash of kit colours between Cardiff Blues and Glasgow in their Heineken Champions Cup encounter on Sunday as "a disgrace."

And Anscombe said that tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby should be held accountable.

The Blues and Glasgow both lined up in blue kits, with Glasgow's attire a marginally lighter shade, and Anscombe - along with Blues head coach John Mulvihill and his Glasgow opposite number Dave Rennie - were not holding back in their criticism.

"It was a disgrace, really," Anscombe said, following the Blues' 29-12 Arms Park defeat. "I don't know who the guy's job is to decide that, but he has got to face consequences for it. It was an out and out disgrace.

"It was sunny, and rugby is a hard enough game. I have never come across that in my eight years of playing rugby. Who is making those decisions?

"In a split second, it was tough to differentiate who was in your team. It's a joke.

Aled Summerhill scored two tries for the Blues in their loss to Glasgow

"We told the referee and the touch judges early on. They told us it was down to the home team to change jerseys, but I don't think that's fair. Glasgow should have been wearing a white jersey.

"We have a bit of a game-plan of who we run back at, and it got easier as the sun went down, but early on with the sun in your eyes, the jerseys looked the same to me. EPCR need to put their hand up for that.

"It's a disgrace, and it has annoyed me. How, in this day and age, that has happened is bewildering to me. It should be one team in blue, one team in white, it's not hard."

Under tournament rules, each team have to have two kits for Europe, which are submitted before the start of the competition, and two weeks before each game, EPCR tell the clubs which kit they are wearing, while also asking them for any observations.

Blues fly-half Jarrod Evans passes the ball as Rob Harley watches on

Rennie said: "The kit data gets sent in and they looked at the colours and said there was no clash. "I'm not sure about that, and we would have been more than happy to bring our black (change) kit along."

And Mulvihill added: "We complained before the game about the jerseys. The jerseys were exactly the same colour.

"It would have been an absolute nightmare for the referee, an absolute nightmare for the assistant referees, and running into that sun in that first half the boys couldn't differentiate who was their team-mate and who wasn't.

"It was ridiculous. We asked if we could change jerseys at half-time, but it just didn't happen.

"We showed the jersey before the game, so they knew it was going to be an issue. It is part of the competition rules that those jerseys are shown to the competition body - it should not have happened.

"What the learning is from this is that both teams need to bring both kits, then the referee can make a decision on it."