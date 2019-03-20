Cardiff Blues' Willis Halaholo signs new long-term deal

Centre Willis Halaholo qualifies to play for Wales next season

Willis Halaholo has pledged his future to Cardiff Blues by signing a long-term deal to stay at Cardiff Arms Park.

The 28-year-old centre joined Cardiff in 2016, and has scored 13 tries in 57 appearances for the Blues.

The former Super Rugby winner, who represented Tonga at under-20 level, qualifies to play for Wales under residency rules for next season.

Halaholo said: "I'm really happy to sign a new contract at Cardiff Blues.

"The welcome I have received since I arrived here has been awesome and my family absolutely love it.

"This has definitely become our home and I'm really excited about what the future holds for Cardiff Blues.

"We showed our potential last season by winning the European Challenge Cup and with so many exciting young players we can continue building and improving.

John Mulvihill is delighted to keep Willis Halaholo in Cardiff

"We have a massive few weeks coming up and it would be an awesome achievement to make the PRO14 play-offs.

"That is my sole focus right now but, looking further ahead, we have a massive amount of potential and I want to be part of that."

Blues head coach John Mulvihill added: "Willis is such an exciting player, who has shown what he is capable of with big moments in big matches.

"He qualifies for Wales in the autumn and is looking forward to a massive off-season to take himself to the next level and put himself in the frame for selection."