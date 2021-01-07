Dai Young returns to Cardiff Blues as Welsh region confirm John Mulvihill's departure

Dai Young left Wasps in February 2020

Cardiff have appointed Dai Young as the club's interim director of rugby after announcing the departure of head coach John Mulvihill.

Young previously coached the Blues between 2003 and 2011 and returns to Cardiff Arms Park following almost a decade with Gallagher Premiership side Wasps.

Australian Mulvihill, appointed ahead of the 2018-19 season, has left with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Young's appointment has been made with a view to agreeing a long-term deal in the weeks ahead.

The 53-year-old Welshman will have a watching brief for Saturday's Guinness PRO14 derby against the Scarlets before officially starting his role on Monday.

Cardiff chief executive Richard Holland told the club website: "We were acutely aware of the need to bring on board an experienced director of rugby and Dai ticks all the boxes.

John Mulvihill has left Cardiff Blues with immediate effect

"He has an enormous history at the Arms Park, is passionate about the team and has added further vast experience while at Wasps for nine years.

"While this is initially only a short-term deal, I know Dai's desire is to come to a long-term agreement and he will be part of our process.

"There has already been widespread interest in the position and Nigel Walker (advisor to the board) will now lead a selection panel, which will convene to agree the best outcome for Cardiff Blues."

Young won the EDF Energy Cup and Amlin Challenge Cup during his initial spell with Cardiff.

Outgoing coach Mulvihill had been approaching the final months of his three-year contact.

Explaining the departure, Holland said: "With the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic, it has become an increasingly difficult time in both professional rugby and John's personal circumstances.

"He has not seen three of his daughters for two years now and this has played a significant part in the decision."