Scott Williams a doubt for Wales' autumn series due to injury

Scott Williams tore him hamstring against the Cheetahs

Wales centre Scott Williams is a doubt for their autumn internationals after being ruled out for up to eight weeks with a torn hamstring.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury early in the second half of the Ospreys' PRO14 win over the Cheetahs last Saturday.

It was just his second appearance for the club, having joined from the Scarlets in the close season.

"The medical team completed their investigations earlier this week and the summer signing has begun his rehab programme, looking at a best case scenario of six to eight-week recovery timescale," Ospreys said in a statement.

Wales play four Test matches in November, starting with the visit of Scotland to Cardiff on November 3.

They then face Australia, Tonga and South Africa on successive Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys will also be without lock Lloyd Ashley for up to two months after he injured his AC joint while playing for the club's development team.