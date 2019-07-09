Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones extends Ospreys deal

Alun Wyn Jones has made a record 238 appearances for Ospreys

Alun Wyn Jones has ended speculation over his future by signing a two-year contract extension at Ospreys.

Wales captain Jones, who is the world's most capped second row with 134 international appearances has spent his whole career at Ospreys but had been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium.

The 33-year-old announced the decision in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I have some news I would like to share with you," Wyn Jones wrote.

"I'm happy to announce that I have signed a contract extension to June 2021 with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys so will be playing at the Liberty Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Jones led Wales to success in this year's Six Nations

"After serious consideration and taking stock of all options, it is the right decision for my career at this point in time, along with my personal ambitions on and off the field, my welfare and needs of my family.

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to tell you directly, in particular to the Ospreys supporters and all those who have supported me during my career to date. Thanks Alun Wyn."

Jones has featured on three separate tours for the British and Irish Lions

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke added: "Today's announcement is fantastic news for us as a club and all Ospreys and Wales supporters.

"Alun Wyn is a man I have the upmost respect for; he is greatly admired not just because of what he's achieved and what he represents as a local boy playing for his home region and country but importantly because of the ambition and level of performance he consistently displays.

"He's a tremendous individual and a winner with a deep hunger for the Ospreys to be successful on and off the field. Alun Wyn has spent his entire career with the Ospreys and I expect him to continue his legacy as a player and well beyond his playing days."