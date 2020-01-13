James Hook: Ospreys utility back to retire at end of the season

James Hook is Ospreys' second highest points scorer of all time

Ospreys utility back James Hook will call time on a 16-year career at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 34-year-old, who played the majority of his career at fly-half, has made 148 appearances for Ospreys in two spells and is second on the club's list of all-time point scorers with 841.

Hook also played for Perpignan and Gloucester and has 81 Test caps for Wales, including being part of their Six Nations winning sides in 2008 and 2012.

In a statement Ospreys' official website, Hook said: "My contract is up at the end of the season with the Ospreys, so I've decided to call time at the end of the year. It's a sad time, but something I'm really looking forward to. It comes to everyone at some point and now it's time for me.

"I've had lots of highlights throughout my career. Both internationally with Wales, winning Grand Slam titles and Six Nations Championships, and going on the British and Irish Lions tour.

Hook has played at fly-half, centre and full-back throughout his career

"Then signing my first professional contract was a big moment for me. Growing up I always aspired to be a professional rugby player. You never think it'll actually happen so when it did it really was amazing."

Hook added he plans to finish his current coaching qualifications and will also be writing a series of children's books to be released later this year.

He said: "I want to stay involved in the game, particularly working on the skills, like I do now with the young kickers and the age-grade sides, and I'm hoping to finish my level 3 coaching qualification.

"It'll be nice to spend time with my family, my 3 young boys and my wife. It's going to be sad not playing at the end of the season, but you've got to be positive and look on the bright side and I'm looking forward to what's next."