Ifan Phillips: Ospreys hooker has leg amputated after motorcycle crash in Swansea

Ifan Phillips is back home and in good spirits after having his leg amputated

Ospreys hooker Ifan Phillips has revealed he has had his leg amputated after being involved in a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

Police said Phillips was being treated for "life-changing injuries" when he was admitted to Morriston Hospital on December 5 after a road traffic collision involving two motorcycles.

Doctors were unable to save his leg during emergency surgery, and had to do an above-the-knee amputation.

The 25-year-old is hoping to get a prosthetic leg, with more than £59,000 already raised for his recovery by a crowdfunding page.

In a post on Instagram, Phillips said he is now "home from hospital and spirits are high".

"Firstly, I'd like to thank everyone for your support over the last few days," he wrote. "It honestly means so much to me and my family.

"The generosity of the public and the rugby community has been truly overwhelming and I cannot thank you guys enough for your kind donations, messages and much more.

"My heartfelt thanks go to all who assisted at the scene of the accident, to the emergency services and to all staff at Morriston Hospital. You have all been brilliant.

"On the 5th of December I was rushed into hospital because of a motorbike accident.

"I went into theatre arrival but following ongoing surgery it was not possible to save my leg. As a result I had to have an above the knee amputation.

"Your kind donations will all be going towards my rehabilitation and hopefully getting a prosthetic leg which will enable me to experience new opportunities.

"Those who know me well will know how active I am as an individual and I WILL continue to be so.

"All your donations are greatly appreciated so thank you from the bottom of my heart."