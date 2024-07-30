Amy Wilson-Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB's medal hopes at Paris 2024; Team GB are playing China on Tuesday afternoon at Stade de France in Paris

Olympics 2024: Team GB's Amy Wilson-Hardy out of sevens squad following investigation over 'racist message'

Team GB rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy has been dropped from the squad to face China on Tuesday after being investigated for an alleged racist message, the British Olympic Association has said.

A screengrab of what looked to be a WhatsApp message from Wilson-Hardy appeared on Instagram, with the person posting it alleging racism.

A BOA spokesperson said: "The British Olympic Association has confirmed that Amy Wilson-Hardy has been withdrawn on medical grounds from the Paris 2024 rugby sevens placement matches."

Wilson-Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB's medal hopes at Paris 2024.

The 32-year-old, who has represented England in the XVs game, was part of the Team GB Olympic squad which finished fourth at Rio 2016.

Abi Burton, one of the two travelling reserves who represented Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, was called into the squad as a replacement.

Team GB women's rugby sevens play China at the Stade de France at 1.30pm to determine finishing between fifth and eighth in the competition.

Sky Sports News has also contacted Wilson-Hardy's club Ealing Trailfinders for comment.