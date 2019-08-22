Will Greenwood's podcast: Manu Tuilagi and Conor Murray interviews

Will Greenwood's podcast features Manu Tuilagi and Conor Murray interviews

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox return to look at England's World Cup preparations and preview the Ireland game at Twickenham.

On this week's podcast, Conor Murray says facing England this weekend, live on Sky Sports Action, is not a "box-ticking exercise" but a test of how far Ireland have come since a disappointing Six Nations campaign.

Manu Tuilagi opens up on the groin injury that almost ended his career back in 2014 - with the England centre now fully fit and itching to flex his muscles with Eddie Jones' side inching towards this autumn in Japan.

The Samoa-born powerhouse won just two caps between 2014 and 2019 amid a catalogue of setbacks, and he even sought the services of a witch doctor to help end his injury curse during a dark period of his career.

Will discusses where England need to improve following the 13-6 defeat at the Principality Stadium - and he maintains they will win their World Cup pool ahead of France, Argentina, USA and Tonga.

Journalist Murray Kinsella provides the Irish angle from their training base in the Algarve ahead of the game at Twickenham, and he claims that Joe Schmidt's side has more depth than in 2015.

