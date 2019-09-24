Will Greenwood's podcast: Martin Johnson, Alex Corbisiero rapping and the Rugby World Cup

World-Cup winning England captain Martin Johnson joins his former team-mate Will Greenwood as special guest on this week's podcast.

Naturally, there is a lot of talk about the 2003 tournament in Australia, where Johnson skippered the side to a memorable triumph over the host nation in the final.

The second row reflects on the pressure he felt as captain at that World Cup and how he relieved the tension by playing Minesweeper.

Johnson also reveals he has no immediate desire to return to elite-level rugby after his spell as England head coach - but does not rule it out at some point in the future.

Will's regular co-host Rupert Cox joins us from America as well, accompanied by former England international Alex Corbisiero.

They explain how they are coping covering the World Cup in Japan on the night-shift in the USA, while Corbisiero demonstrates his freestyle rapping ability as well!

