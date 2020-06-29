Will Greenwood News

Will Greenwood

Rugby Union Expert & Columnist @willgreenwood

LISTEN: Billions star Damian Lewis on the Will Greenwood podcast

Last Updated: 29/06/20 8:22pm

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are joined this week by Billions star Damian Lewis to discuss his love of the Wales national team and how he deals with nerves and pressure.

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor has starred in shows such as Homeland and Band of Brothers and is an avid rugby fan.

He talks about playing fly-half in school and dealing with the pressures of fame.

Lewis' father is Welsh and he displays his passionate support of the national team during his conversation with Will and Rupert.

They also discuss one of Lewis' other passions - Liverpool FC.

As well as their chat with the award-winning actor, the duo review the latest round of Super Rugby Aotearoa and look ahead to Super Rugby Australia which kicks off on Friday.

