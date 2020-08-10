LISTEN: Steve Diamond on Will Greenwood's podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

There is plenty to get through on this week's podcast as we approach the restart of the Premiership.

Kicking us off are Sale Sharks, who travel down to The Stoop on Friday to take on Harlequins. Sitting in second position on the table before lockdown, Sale boast a remarkable squad with the likes of Springbok World Cup winners Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager as well as England's Tom Curry and new signing Manu Tuilagi.

The man putting it all together is Steve Diamond, and he joins Will and Rupert to discuss how the signing of Tuilagi came about and also how his chat went earlier on Monday with Eddie Jones.

Also on the agenda is all things Super Rugby - including the Crusaders clinching Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand, the Brumbies suffering their first defeat in Super Rugby AU, and Saracens stars possibly getting the chance in next year's competition.

To listen to all that and much more, click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's podcast!