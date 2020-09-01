Bryan Habana on Will Greenwood's podcast

Bryan Habana is the special guest on this week's podcast

Springboks legend Bryan Habana joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox on this week's podcast to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on South African rugby and what it's like to face the British and Irish Lions.

South Africa's record try-scorer and a Rugby World Cup winner in 2007, Habana talks about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He also selects his favourite game, team-mate and try, compares South Africa's latest World Cup win to their maiden one in 1995, and talks about his venture, MatchKit.

Will and Rupert also discuss the 25 per cent pay cut for the England men's team and look ahead to Saturday's North v South game in New Zealand, which is live on Sky Sports, while Will also predicts his Premiership top four.

To listen to all that and much more, click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's podcast!