British & Irish Lions Podcast: Tadhg Beirne on Will Greenwood's Lions podcast

Tadhg Beirne dials in from the British and Irish Lions camp as he discusses his rugby journey, the Lions' win over the Springboks and how they are hoping to wrap up the series.

Beirne discusses his journey from pizza delivery boy struggling to get game time for Leinster, to winning the Pro12 with the Scarlets, signing for Munster and thriving on the international stage: making history with Ireland, and now earning his Lions Test debut.

Beirne came on for Courtney Lawes in the second half as the Lions claimed a 22-17 win over South Africa to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

And while Beirne would love to start against the current world champions, he is hoping to once again have an impact off the bench: "It would be silly for me to expect to start, given how well the boys played.

"A realistic hope would be to be involved again. Hopefully I get a decent spell, if I am on the bench - have some kind of impact in the game, and come away with the win. We'd love to put the series away this weekend: we're certainly confident we can do it again."

