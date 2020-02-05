British & Irish Lions could play warm-up in Scotland ahead of South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions have never played in Scotland

The British and Irish Lions could make a debut appearance in Scotland ahead of next year's South Africa tour.

It is understood that Scotland, Wales and Ireland are all possible hosts for a potential Lions fixture against a so-far unnamed opponent.

The game, if it takes place, would be in late June 2021 ahead of departure to South Africa for an eight-match tour that features three Tests against the world champions Springboks.

Twickenham, meanwhile, is unlikely to be available as the 2021 Gallagher Premiership final is scheduled there for June 26.

The Lions drew their last Test series against New Zealand

"We are always open for business, and have a track record of putting on big events beyond Scotland Test matches, such as football games for Celtic, Hearts and Liverpool, music concerts and European and Guinness PRO14 rugby finals," the Scottish Rugby Union said in a statement to the PA news agency.

"We have as rich a Lions history as any of the nations, and it would be great to host the famous red jerseys on Scottish soil for the first time."

The Lions played a warm-up game before the 2005 New Zealand tour, drawing 25-25 against Argentina in Cardiff.

And they tackled the Barbarians in Hong Kong eight years later, prior to touring Australia.