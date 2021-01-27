Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain says British and Irish Lions tour 'needs to go ahead this year’

Alun Wyn Jones (right) and Johnny Sexton (left) have been involved in talks about Lions tour plans

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones believes that this year's planned British and Irish Lions tour should go ahead "if it can".

The Lions are due to visit South Africa in July and August, highlighted by a three-Test series against the world champions.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has created considerable uncertainty over whether the eight-match trip will take place.

Possible options, meanwhile, under consideration by Lions chiefs are playing the games behind closed doors, delaying the tour until next year, or hosting games in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Jones and his fellow skippers - England's Owen Farrell, Ireland's Johnny Sexton, and Scotland's Stuart Hogg - have all been involved in talks about tour plans.

The 35-year-old Welshman has played in nine Lions Tests across three tours.

He also captained them in a 2013 Test series-clinching victory over Australia when tour skipper Sam Warburton was injured.

"I think it needs to go ahead this year," said Jones, speaking during Wednesday's Six Nations launch.

"The jury is out on where it will happen.

"We all know the jeopardy that it's in. All being well, everyone will be safe and looked after if it does go ahead, for those guys selected.

"It would be a travesty if the fans weren't able to go and see it.

"Having been involved in a few, it's a very special tour and the fans make it that way.

"From a captain's point of view, we (Jones, Farrell, Sexton and Hogg) are all in agreement that, if it can, it should go ahead this year."