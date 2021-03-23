British and Irish Lions and South Africa Rugby agree to keep 2021 tour as originally scheduled

The British and Irish Lions and South Africa Rugby have agreed they will proceed with planning for this summer's tour to go ahead as originally scheduled in South Africa.

The Lions and SA Rugby released a joint statement on Tuesday confirming that they were "aligned" on delivering the three-Test series in South Africa during the "scheduled playing window".

The Lions had already declined Australia's offer to host the series due to a lack of financial certainty surrounding that arrangement, while holding the matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland had also been under consideration.

"After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, I can confirm that the board's intended position is for the tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021," Lions chairman Jason Leonard said.

"We acknowledge that there is a significant amount of work still to be undertaken to deliver a robust COVID-19 countermeasure plan to ensure a successful, safe and uninterrupted Tour. SA Rugby will have our full support to help implement this plan."

The statement added that it "remains unclear" whether spectators will be permitted to attend the Lions matches in South Africa, the first of which is against the Stormers in Cape Town on July 3. The first of three Test matches against South Africa is on July 17.

"We appreciate the Lions' faith and share their desire to see a safe and successful tour," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.

"We have been in regular contact with our government to make that a reality against the backdrop of the pandemic and its predicted progression over the coming months.

"There are serious financial implications for SA Rugby, should the event take place without any supporters in attendance, and we cannot ignore that in our considerations. But we are determined that the eventual outcome will deliver the best occasion and experience for players, supporters and our commercial partners."

Murrayfield is set to host the Lions' first warm-up match against Japan in June

It was also confirmed that the Lions first warm-up match - to be played on home soil at Murrayfield - against Japan on June 26, will go ahead as scheduled, with a decision on crowd size to be made at a later date in accordance with UK government guidelines.

