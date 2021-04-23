British and Irish Lions, Premiership Rugby struggle to reach South Africa tour agreement

Warren Gatland will lead the British and Irish Lions on their tour of South Africa this summer

The British and Irish Lions and Premiership Rugby remain unable to reach an agreement on player release for the tour of South Africa.

With just two weeks until Lions head coach Warren Gatland names his squad, the row is threatening to impact selection.

The Lions play Japan at Murrayfield on June 26, with a 10-day training camp in Jersey prior to that game.

Gatland has said individuals could miss out on selection if they are not available for the trip to the Channel Islands.

Gatland has said individuals could miss out on selection if they are not available for the trip to the Channel Islands.

The camp clashes with the Premiership play-offs, while the Japan game is on the same day as the final.

Clubs remain reluctant to release their players, with some feeling the compensation fee being offered by the Lions is too low.

Gatland has already confirmed his team of coaches for the tour, however, with Gregor Townsend, Steve Tandy, Robin McBryde and Neil Jenkins getting the nod.



