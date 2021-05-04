Manu Tuilagi: Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson says he would take centre on British and Irish Lions tour

Manu Tuilagi is set for a return from injury later this month and has been backed to make the British and Irish Lions squad

Manu Tuilagi remains on course to return for Sale Sharks this month and director of rugby Alex Sanderson says he would select the centre for the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

Lions coach Warren Gatland is set to name his 36-man squad and captain on Thursday and England international Tuilagi could be included despite being out since September due to an Achilles injury.

"Yeah I would (take him) if I was picking it," Sanderson said ahead of Friday's Gallagher Premiership game with Leicester.

"Manu (Tuilagi) understands more than most how to come back from an injury because he has had more than most.

"I think he wants to come back and be brilliant again, I do and if I could back anyone to come back and be at their best, I'd back him."

Sanderson revealed Tuilagi may have been available for the Heineken Champions Cup on May 22 had La Rochelle not knocked Sale out at the quarter-final stage.

The Samoan-born back has not been ruled out of their fixture with Bath next weekend either, but a more realistic target is the visit of Premiership leaders Bristol on May 28.

An appearance against the Bears would potentially give the 29-year-old three regular season games to prove his fitness before the Lions depart for South Africa.

Third-placed Sale are also hopeful of making the play-offs which could give the England international a further two matches.

Tuilagi has been beset by a series of injuries in recent years

On Tuilagi's return, Sanderson added: "All being well and hitting all his markers, some time around the European Cup Final.

"It is a shame we are not playing in it because he could be making his (second) debut in that. Some time around that, so two to three weeks.

"What we are guarding against isn't his Achilles, his Achilles is fine. It's making sure he doesn't re-injure himself."

Tuilagi, who went with the Lions squad to Australia in 2013, has suffered with hamstring, groin and knee problems in the past and Sanderson still feels it will not take him long to get back up to top speed.

Tuilagi in action for the Lions on the 2013 tour

The Sharks director of rugby is cautious about putting the former Leicester Tigers player back into the mix too early, but he has been involved in leadership meetings over the team's attacking structure with his return in mind.

"It is our job to get him up to game fitness before he plays, that's why I am very tentative to say when he is coming back because I don't want to throw him in there at 80 per cent, he will re-injure," Sanderson said of Tuilagi, who recently signed a new two-year deal at Sale.

"I can only talk for myself, but it is not a leap of faith for us to sign him again, it is a calculated risk and a good one.

"I have no doubt he will get back to playing his best rugby. He is very happy here, very motivated and a very good player. You get those three things together and you end up finding form.

"I think he will find form, whether or not Warren (Gatland) wants to take Tuilagi with the Lions, that is his choice."