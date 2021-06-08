British and Irish Lions podcast: Dr James Robson joins Will Greenwood's podcast

Will Greenwood

Dr James Robson was the Lions team doctor and physio on six consecutive tours from 1993-2013 and he saved Will's life on the 1997 tour.

They talk about that incident and discuss whether it would have any impact on Will in his later life.

They also reminisce on each tour and 'Robbo' as he's affectionately known gives his tour highlights and also expresses his disappointment at not being involved in 2017 or 2021.

He's chief medical officer with Scottish Rugby and worked on his 250th international during the 2021 Six Nations.

Lions kit, 'tour courts' and his pitch-side celebrations are also discussed and much, much more.

Will Greenwood is hosting a weekly Lions podcast ahead of Warren Gatland's tourists taking on the world Champion Springboks over the summer - all the games from the 2021 tour will be shown live on Sky Sports.