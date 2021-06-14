Ronan Kelleher joins British and Irish Lions training camp in Jersey as hooker cover

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has joined a Lions training camp as cover, due to a shortage of hookers

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher has joined the British and Irish Lions training camp in Jersey as front row cover, though not in any formal capacity.

Leinster forward Kelleher was not selected in the original 37-man touring party but will take part in practice this week due to Ken Owens being the only available hooker.

Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, the other options in the position, are absent because of their end-of-season club commitments with Saracens and Exeter respectively.

Twenty-six players have assembled in Jersey, with tourists from Saracens and Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Bristol, Exeter and Sale linking up with Warren Gatland's squad over the next fortnight.

"I'm delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend," Gatland said.

British and Irish Lions' 26-man training squad in Jersey:

Backs (12):

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)

Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

Forwards (14):

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England)

Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)