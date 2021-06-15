British and Irish Lions podcast: Attack coach Gregor Townsend joins Will Greenwood's podcast

​​​​​British and Irish Lions attack coach Gregor Townsend joins Will Greenwood on the latest Lions podcast, chatting strategy, coaching, and experiences as a Lion...

Townsend, who has been Scotland head coach since 2017, will tour with the Lions as a coach for the first time this summer, as the tourists take on the Springboks in a three-Test series.

Greenwood and Townsend - Lions team-mates as players in 1997 - chat attacking strategy and coaching philosophy first up.

The Scot explains some of the players the Lions have at their disposal in 2021 who can play in a number of ways - even mentioning a possible Sam Simmonds/Justin Tipuric centre partnership! Such is their talent.

Townsend also discusses how player bonding for this tour is already underway after beers at the Lensbury, with Greenwood delving into the social bonds he created as a Lion.

Finally, Townsend reminisces on the victorious 1997 tour to South Africa, and of having an out of body experience as the South African national anthem was being sung. Listen to all that and more above!

