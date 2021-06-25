British & Irish Lions: South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones join Will Greenwood's podcast

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant coach Felix Jones join Will Greenwood in this week's British & Irish Lions podcast.

Nienaber discusses the first time he met Rassie Erasmus in the South African Army, and his slightly unorthodox route to his current position as head coach of the national side.

Nienaber touches on the division of labour between the pair, and says they never argue - though adds that sometimes one of them is forced to "see the light".

The Bok boss also explains how his players will need to be adaptable and ready to play in a number of different ways when the Lions arrive for the Test series.

Jones then joins Greenwood to talk about the end to his playing career and his almost immediate return to Munster as part of the coaching staff, which had pros in the form of familiarity but also the difficulty of having to tell former team-mates what to do.

The Irishman also delves into Anthony Foley's passing and the impact it had at Munster, and sheds light on his current role with the Boks.

