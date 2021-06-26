Alun Wyn Jones: British and Irish Lions captain out of South Africa tour after dislocating shoulder against Japan

British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones was injured during a ruck against Japan

British & Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of this summer's tour of South Africa after dislocating his shoulder in their opening warm-up match against Japan.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland confirmed Jones' injury following the Lions' 28-10 victory at Murrayfield, with the team set to depart for South Africa for five more warm-up matches and three Tests against the world champions.

Gatland said the coaching staff will now discuss who to call up as a replacement, and who to name as captain.

Jones left the field after just eight minutes after being hurt contesting a ruck, with England lock Courtney Lawes replacing him.

Jones was helped off the field by the Lions medical staff

The 35-year-old appeared to be in severe pain as his left arm was tended to by the Lions medical staff, before he was eventually helped off the pitch.

There was further cause for concern for the Lions later in the first half when Jones' Wales team-mate Justin Tipuric was also forced off with an injury.

Justin Tipuric was also forced off during the first half with an injury

The specifics of Tipuric's problem were unclear but he appeared in discomfort as he left the field and was replaced by Taulupe Faletau in the 22nd minute.

Despite the disruption, the Lions scored three tries in the opening 24 minutes to open up a 21-0 lead, and held firm in the second period to close out a 28-10 victory over the 2019 World Cup quarter-finalists.

Gatland's side's first fixture in South Africa is against Johannesburg-based club side Lions on Saturday July 3, while the first Test of the series is three weeks later.