Marcus Smith called up for British and Irish Lions as Finn Russell managing Achilles injury

Marcus Smith, who only made his England Test debut vs the USA last week, will link up with the Lions in South Africa

Harlequins and England fly-half Marcus Smith has received a surprise call-up to the British and Irish Lions squad in South Africa, head coach Warren Gatland has confirmed.

Smith, who only made his England Test debut last week vs the USA at Twickenham, is fresh from guiding Harlequins to a stunning Premiership triumph after enthralling 43-36 and 40-38 victories over Bristol and Exeter in the semi-final and final respectively.

Scotland No 10 Finn Russell is managing an Achilles complaint, and though not thought to be tour ending, Smith has been called up to provide adequate cover at No 10.

The 22-year-old's call-up comes ahead of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, who toured with the Lions in 2013 and 2017, and England teammate George Ford.

More to follow...