British and Irish Lions player ratings: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Beirne and Marcus Smith impress after Stormers win

Luke Cowan-Dickie powers over to score

The British and Irish Lions bounced back from their South Africa 'A' loss with a convincing win over the Stormers.

It was another slow start for the Lions in the opening 20 minutes but once they found their groove they were far too strong for the hosts, who battled with the touring side's impenetrable wall of defence and quick ball at the breakdown.

Next stop for the Lions is the Test series as they take on South Africa and, with the auditions for Test spots over, we look at how the Lions rated...

Stuart Hogg: 7/10

The captain produced a professional display and showed great hands for the third try. The Exeter full-back made plenty of metres and led from the front.

Josh Adams: 6

A rare scoreless day for the Cardiff wing, who was not at his best but played a key role in the opening try before being withdrawn after 58 minutes.

Elliot Daly: 6

The versatile England ace made his third start of the tour at 13 and is growing into his new role but must improve in defence.

Robbie Henshaw: 7

Robbie Henshaw

The Ireland centre produced another fine performance with a number of line breaks and one superb tactical kick.

Duhan van der Merwe: 7

The South Africa-born wing made an outstanding 138 metres and took advantage of featuring in the whole match to again nudge coach Warren Gatland ahead of the first Test.

Marcus Smith: 8

2:12 Maggie Alphonsi & Ronan O'Gara reflect on Marcus Smith's impressive debut for the Lions. Ronan also corrects Alex Payne's use of the word razzmatazz! Maggie Alphonsi & Ronan O'Gara reflect on Marcus Smith's impressive debut for the Lions. Ronan also corrects Alex Payne's use of the word razzmatazz!

A mature debut from the international rookie who made nine tackles and shone with the ball in hand, producing a trademark goose step late on. Seven successful conversions have helped push him into the equation to face South Africa with fitness concerns elsewhere at fly-half.

Ali Price: 7

The Glasgow scrum-half was busy during his near-hour run-out and integral to helping the Lions click into gear after a stop-start beginning to the match. Breakdown work was faultless and he was central to Adam Beard and Jonny Hill's tries.

Rory Sutherland: 7

Another solid display from the Scot, who had a 100 per cent success rate from his seven tackles and carried well.

Luke Cowan-Dickie: 9

1:59 Luke Cowan-Dickie says the British and Irish Lions are moulding together well as a team following their final warm-up game of the tour against Stormers Luke Cowan-Dickie says the British and Irish Lions are moulding together well as a team following their final warm-up game of the tour against Stormers

Excellent showing by the Exeter prop. Unlucky to have an early try disallowed but made up for it before the first half was over with a fine finish. Faultless at line-outs and made plenty of metres during his 49-minute outing.

Tadhg Furlong: 8

Made another big impression, especially when he was given possession. A quick break was crucial to the first try and was one of several noteworthy carries by the Leinster man.

Adam Beard: 7

Even with the shadow of Alun Wyn Jones on the bench, the Ospreys player again made the most of his opportunity. Good work for his maiden Lions try and heavily involved in third score.

Jonny Hill: 7

Top-drawer shift from the England forward, who helped himself to a try during a first half where he made 10 out of 10 tackles.

Tadhg Beirne: 8

Denied a score due to an earlier forward pass, but a good outing overall and carried brilliantly in Cape Town.

Tadhg Beirne carries for the Lions

Hamish Watson: 8

Exceptional yet again by the Scot, who made all of his 15 tackles and also carried well in typical fashion to continue his wonderful form.

Jack Conan: 7

Another try to his tally and carried outstandingly, with 46 metres made from his numerous surges forward. The Ireland international also shone at other end of pitch.

Replacements: 8

21 - Alun Wyn Jones has come on as a replacement for the @lionsofficial, exactly three weeks after suffering a dislocated shoulder against Japan; it is just the eighth time he’s come off the bench for the Lions in what was his 22nd appearance. Indestructible. pic.twitter.com/niGdQFNs5N — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) July 17, 2021

Tries for Zander Fagerson, Louis Rees-Zammit and Sam Simmonds while Alun Wyn Jones completed his remarkable comeback with a 27-minute cameo.