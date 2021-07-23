Marcus Smith: Lions and Harlequins criticise pundit Neil Francis over 'offensive' comment

Lions and Harlequins have slammed comments made about fly-half Marcus Smith

The Lions and Harlequins have criticised Irish pundit Neil Francis over comments he made about fly-half Marcus Smith.

Former Ireland international Francis was speaking on the Independent.ie's Left Wing podcast when he made the comment about Smith which the Lions and Harlequins both described as offensive.

The comment has since been edited out of the podcast but the original quotes and audio have both been widely circulated on social media.

"We find the remarks offensive and have written to the Independent to express our deep dissatisfaction," said a Lions spokesperson.

Smith's club Harlequins added: "Harlequins is disgusted by offensive comments made by an Independent.ie columnist regarding Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith and await a reply regarding the matter."

Sky Sports News has approached Independent.ie for comment.