British and Irish Lions: Sky Sports pundits reveal their predictions for third Test against Australia

The teams have been named and it's almost time for kick-off in the final instalment of this summer's Australia vs British and Irish Lions series.

The Lions hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after edging a nail-biting second Test in which Australia produced a vastly-improved showing from the first meeting between the sides a week earlier.

Some of Sky Sports analysts for this summer's tour have given their predictions for Saturday's third Test in Sydney - live on Sky Sports The Lions on Saturday from 9.30am (kick-off 11am).

Here's how Dan Biggar, Will Greenwood, John Barclay and Ronan O'Gara think the Test at Accor Stadium will go...

'The bench will help the Lions pull away'

Sky Sports' Dan Biggar:

"I think the key area will be can the Wallabies get up to anywhere near that level again? Physically and emotionally, it's going to be so hard to do so.

"The Wallabies were so, so good last week, but the 6-2 bench split for the Lions is quite a big one because I think Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne will empty themselves for as long as possible and then have Ben Earl and Jac Morgan to come on, with Ollie Chessum to add some real physicality to finish it off strong. A little bit like the Lions did 12 years ago.

"There will be too much to play for. The Lions half-backs will have too much control and firepower at their disposal.

"I actually think the Lions didn't play that well last week, so there's only one way they can go. There's probably only one way Australia can go also.

"I expect it to be tight but the bench will help the Lions pull away a little bit in the last 15/20 minutes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Eleanor Roper and Dan Biggar examine Andy Farrell's British and Irish Lions side for the final Test against Australia

'Farrell selection utterly ruthless - the Lions could win easily'

Sky Sports' Will Greenwood:

"I think selection from Andy Farrell is utterly ruthless. The Lions will play with a comfort and an emotional control having wrapped up the series.

"If Australia don't start well, I reckon the Lions will win easily.

"The weather might be a limiting factor, but I'm going 29-17 to the Lions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the best moments from the commentary box perspective in that history-making second Test in Melbourne

'Australia were great but Lions' ceiling still far higher'

Sky Sports' John Barclay:

"I think the Lions will dig out another victory, I really think so.

"The Test match last Saturday was stunning, it was superb. The atmosphere, the occasion, it's everything you want from a Test match. It delivered.

"But you take a step back and think: Australia let that big of a lead slip and scored only three points in the remaining 50 minutes of the game.

"Australia were superb and did a lot of great things, but the Lions will look at that and think the ceiling of what they can still deliver on this tour is still so much higher than what Australia can.

"The Lions have picked their strongest side, rightly so, and all the talk has been about being one of the few Lions teams to make history and do a series whitewash."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Maro Itoje reflects on Lions tour so far and targets big finish against Australia

'There's enough for Australia to build a winning performance'

Sky Sports' Ronan O'Gara:

"Andy Farrell, since he was 17 years of age playing rugby league, has been an absolute competitor and winner. It's in him. On Sunday morning he wants to wake up and it be 3-0.

"But in a good video review, I think there's enough for Joe Schmidt to get Australia's juices going.

"There's enough there to build a performance which could potentially be a winning performance if the Lions are a little bit off.

Image: Harry Wilson and Australia threw everything at the Lions in the second Test in Melbourne but were beaten by a try in the final minute

"They have to make it personal. No one likes to lose 3-0. At 2-0, they're gutted but the message is: 'Okay, let's show the people it should have been 1-1'.

"These guys have a heart and a soul, are ambitious and want to do something in their rugby career. They do not want to be in that category of being nilled."

Watch the third Australia vs British and Irish Lions Test on Saturday on Sky Sports The Lions & Main Event from 9.30am (kick-off 11am).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and seven warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (W 29-26) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Howden Insurance - proud principal partner and front-of-shirt sponsor of The British & Irish Lions. Find out more here.