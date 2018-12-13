Stade Francais teenager Nicolas Chauvin dies after neck injury

Stade Francais teenager Nicolas Chauvin has died after suffering a broken neck in an academy match for the French club.

The 19-year-old sustained the injury in Sunday's match against Bordeaux Begles and was subsequently taken to hospital to undergo an emergency operation.

However, on Wednesday, Stade Francais confirmed the youngster had died after suffering "cervical trauma that resulted in cardiac arrest and cerebral anoxia".

A statement released by the French club read: "It is with great sadness that the Stade Francais Paris announces the death of Nicolas Chauvin, young hopeful of the club, who died tonight at CHU Pellegrin in Bordeaux.

"Following an accident at the Espoirs game in Begles, Nicolas suffered a cervical trauma that resulted in cardiac arrest and cerebral anoxia.

"Today, all our thoughts are with the family of Nicolas to whom all the members of the club send their most sincere condolences.

"Stade Francais Paris is in mourning."

A number of European clubs have posted tributes to Chauvin following the tragedy, while the president of the French Rugby Federation, Bernard Laporte, also offered his condolences.

"I address all my heartfelt and profound condolences to Nicolas' family," Laporte said.

"He will remain forever engraved in the memory of French rugby. Solidarity from the Federation and the whole of the rugby family."