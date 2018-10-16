Montpellier pair Nemani Nadolo and Henry Immelman sidelined with injury

Nemani Nadolo will miss Montpellier's trip to Newcastle

Montpellier pair Nemani Nadolo and Henry Immelman have been sidelined for several weeks after respective injury setbacks, the French Top 14 club announced on Tuesday.

Giant Fiji wing Nadolo, Montpellier's top try scorer last season, is out for up to 12 weeks after undergoing keyhole surgery on his right knee after suffering an injury in a 23-20 victory at Perpignan at the end of last month.

South African fullback Immelman is expected to be out for six weeks after suffering a jaw fracture Saturday in a 21-15 win over Edinburgh in the European Champions Cup.

Montpellier said they would not bring in medical cover for powerful wing Nadolo, who scored 25 tries in all competitions last season. He is now expected to return to competition in January 2019.

Montpellier face Newcastle in Europe this weekend. The French club are still waiting on the return of New Zealand fly-half Aaron Cruden (calf), centre Francois Steyn (biceps) and Georgian prop Levan Chilachava (foot), all of whom are recovering and not yet fully fit.

Injury to South African Johan Goosen (ankle) several weeks ago meant Montpellier coach Vern Cotter was without a fly-half against Edinburgh and had to adapt with scrum-half Ruan Pienaar instead.