Julian Savea 'no longer welcome' at Toulon, says owner Mourad Boudjellal

Julian Savea is "no longer welcome at Toulon", says club president Mourad Boudjellal.

The former All Black has struggled to adapt to northern hemisphere rugby since joining from Hurricanes last year on a two-year deal.

Savea has received particular criticism from the Toulon owner after they slumped to their 10th league defeat of the campaign, with the four-time Top 14 champions languishing in 11th spot.

"I'm going to ask for a DNA test. It is not Savea that we recruited but 'Savéapas'," Boudjellal is quoted by French publication RMC Sport.

"He must have been changed on the plane. If I were him, I would apologise and I would go home. When we reach this level of play, we must apologise and leave."

He added: "I told him he was released and he was no longer welcome at Toulon! He has got a year left on his contract. He can do what he wants.

"A year can be long for the club but especially for the player… For me he is released.

"His identical twin brother looks very similar to him... We will have at least learnt that certain physical similarities are very striking.

"Sometimes, some players come for the wrong reasons…"

Toulon were beaten 19-10 by Agen on Saturday and Boudjellal believes members of the squad are more interested in their contracts than performances on the pitch.

"How can we accept Agen have more hunger than us yesterday (Saturday)," Boudjellal added.

"This Toulon team has done a lot of bad to the club. And if the players put in as much effort on the pitch as they do in negotiating their contracts, we would be champions of Europe!

"I can guarantee the players will sweat. We will do all the journeys by bus. To those that does not please, they will not come."

Savea was not the only player to come under examination for his performances as Boudjellal said fly-half Anthony Belleau had caught the "virus" surrounding the France national side.

He added: "He has caught the virus of the French team. They do not know how to play any longer. And I understand why he is not a starter in the French side due to his current level…"